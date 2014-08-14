Will Sharman wins silver medal in 110m hurdles

Day three: European Championships

Summary

  1. Men's 110m hurdles: Will Sharman wins silver - Britain's eighth medal in Zurich
  2. Lawrence Clarke withdrew injured from final; Andy Turner failed to qualify
  3. Women's javelin: GB team captain Goldie Sayers finishes eighth in final
  4. Men's 200m: Adam Gemili into Friday's final as fastest qualifier but Ellington and Talbot out
  5. Women's 200m: GB's Dina Asher-Smith & Bianca and Jodie Williams into Friday's final
  6. Women's 800m: Lynsey Sharp and Jess Judd into Saturday's final

Live Reporting

By Aimee Lewis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That's it from us for this evening. Not quite the gold rush of wonderful Wednesday, but a silver medal is not to be sniffed at. There will be more athletics on Friday and it's a biggie with 10 gold medals up for grabs and there could, just could, be a host of British winners. Adam Gemili in the men's 200m perhaps? Martyn Rooney or Matthew Hudson-Smith in the men's 400m perhaps? Christine Ohuruogu in the women's 400m final perhaps? She couldn't? Could she?

More from European silver medallist Will Sharman: "Going into this I was bronze medal hopeful but the good thing is that we've been working on improving my absolute time so that if I do make a mistake in the final I can still come away with a medal.

"I am taking it down all the time and I think there's still more to come. On the start line I was quite tired, having done a personal best not long before, and I wanted just one more effort. When you're drained and the chips are down you have to produce your best result and I almost did."

Will Sharman
Getty Images

Will Sharman speaking to BBC Sport after winning silver in the 110m hurdles: "I kind of got away with it when I slapped the hurdle with the trailing leg but that exposed the next hurdle which I hit with my lead. It's mixed emotions because I knew I was in the lead, I knew where Shubenkov is good and I knew where I was stronger and I didn't expect to be in the lead in the middle section. I could have done more and that's why I was gutted."

Get involved

#bbceurochamps

Ian Bradley: All credit to Will Sharman for fighting back for silver after belting two hurdles. His time will come.

Lawrence Clarke speaking to BBC Sport after withdrawing from the final of the 110m hurdles: "In the warm-up for the final I strained my hamstring slightly and if I ran it would tear so I had to walk away.

"That was a very scrappy final and if I hadn't had the injuries I had last year I could have been there, but hopefully I can be back for the World Championships next year."

Clarke injures hamstring

Lawrence Clarke explains he tweaked a hamstring during the warm-up and was advised not to race in the 110m hurdles final.

Pre-race favourite Pascal Martinot-Lagarde ends the evening without a medal, pushed into fourth spot by his compatriot Dimitri Bascou who clocks 13.28sec for bronze.

Colin Jackson

Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert

Will Sharman (right)
AFP

"It's terribly frustrating. Sharman did have that race and we knew Shubenkov was going to get out strong. He had to stay calm and relaxed and one of his massive assets is that he usually keeps it perfectly under control at the back end of the race.

"Shubenkov ran the cleanest race, virtually no mistakes. Will's a silver medallist but he will look back on this season and think he could be a champion twice."

Allison Curbishley

BBC Sport athletics expert on Radio 5 live

"William Sharman had that won and knew that but he smashed the seventh hurdle and it threw his rhythm. He got out of the blocks like a bullet and was hurdling beautifully but as soon as he hit it he lost momentum."

Steve Cram

BBC athletics commentator

"It was like nobody wanted to win that. They were all hitting hurdles and then Sergey Shubenkov was probably the only one that ran a clean enough race to get there.

"He seems happy enough but surely Will thinks he could have won that."

Will Sharman
Getty Images

Sharman was shaking his head on the finishing line, an opportunity missed once more, and he's still asking his camp what his position was. He quickly learns he's won silver and so, smiling, collects an Union flag.

Gold medal

Shubenkov defends 110m hurdles title

Sergey Shubenkov of Russia celebrates
Reuters

Will Sharman looked set for gold halfway through the race after a brilliant start, but his trail leg clattered into the seventh barrier and Sergey Shubenkov overtook him to defend his European title. A silver for Sharman.

Colin Jackson

Two-time world 110m hurdles champion and BBC Sport athletics expert

"Will Sharman has got to focus on his strengths. It doesn't matter if Sergey Shubenkov gets away from him at the third or fourth hurdle.

"If he doesn't chase them and just enjoys what's happening he's in with a good chance of getting one of the serious medals."

Men's 110m hurdles final

The hurdles are all in place, the finalists have finished their warm-ups and are being introduced to the crowd. Can Will Sharman upset the odds and beat Pascal Martinot-Lagarde? Lawrence Clarke, though, does not start. The Briton is not on the start line.

Gold medal

Spotakova becomes European javelin champion

Barbora Spotakova of Czech Republic celebrates
Reuters

Germany's Linda Stahl has the last throw of the competition, but she can't beat Barbora Spotakova's 64.41m effort so the Olympic champion becomes the European champion and the 33-year-old Czech celebrates by running towards her family.

Women's javelin final

We have movement! The leaderboard, at long last, has changed! Exciting times ahead. Two-time Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova sails into top spot with a 64.41m fifth throw. Serbia's Tatjana Jelaca creeps into second spot thanks to a 64.21m effort while Linda Stahl is third.

Allison Curbishley

BBC Sport athletics expert on Radio 5 live

"Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad just finds a way to make people hate him even more. He's got history and he just winds people up. Taking off his vest, swinging it around his head and taking the last hurdle was just out of order."

Spain protest against France gold

Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad
AP

The breaking news is that Spain have issued a protest against Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad after the Frenchman removed his vest while sauntering down the home straight towards steeplechase victory. Spain's Angel Mullera would be promoted to third should the Frenchman be booted out.

Steve Backley

Four-time European champion and BBC Sport athletics expert

"Goldie Sayers is very close to that line but bailing out too quickly. She's capable but Goldie will need to improve on that third-round throw.

"The problem is in the run-up. She's got to move it back."

Women's javelin final

Goldie Sayers has been unable to improve on her third-round throw of 58.33m. No-one has really made any great strides as the competition has progressed, with Linda Stahl still leading thanks to her first-time 63.91m throw.

Gold medal

France's Compaore secures triple jump gold

Benjamin Compaore
Reuters

Benjamin Compaore closes his eyes nods his head once he realises he's become the European triple jump champion. The 27-year-old Frenchman killed off the competition with a first-time leap of 17.46m. A second gold of the evening for France. Allez!

Russia's Lyukman Adams (17.09m) was some distance behind in second, while his team-mate Aleksey Fyodorov (17.04m) takes bronze.

Gold medal

Russia's Sidorova wins pole vault gold

Anzhelika Sidorova
AFP

Russia's Anzhelika Sidorova becomes the European pole vault champion thanks to a 4.65m vault with her final attempt. Greece's Ekaterini Stefanidi, Europe's leading pole vaulter ahead of this competition, takes silver with Russia's Angelina Zhuk-Krasnova third.

Women's javelin final

Britain's Goldie Sayers moves up to eighth with a 58.33m third throw. Germany's Linda Stahl remains in the lead, her first throw of 63.91m proving to be enough for now at least. Czech Republic's Barbaora Spotakova has been unable to improve on her first throw of 62.86m.

Get involved

Athletes on Twitter

British 200m sprinter James Ellington: Great seeing Brits in the crowd supporting tonight. Schoolboy error giving up at line cost me a place in the final. On to the relay.

Get involved

Athletes on Twitter

British triple jumper Nathan Douglas: Seems that Compaore has killed everyone with that first round leap which can happen, makes others start forcing it.

Men's triple jump final

France's Benjamin Compaore has set the standard in the men's triple jump final with a leap of 17.46m. He has three attempts remaining. Russia's Lyukman Adams is second with a 17.09m jump.

Three-time European 3000m steeplechase champion Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad has previous, of course: punching a team-mate and attacking a mascot. He's one of life's characters.

BBC Sport's Tom Fordyce: To be fair to Mekhissi-Benabbad, who can honestly hold their hand up and say they've never attacked a mascot/punched team-mate/won topless?

Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad
StatmanJon

Jon Mulkeen: Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad's highlight reel

Steve Backley

Four-time European champion and BBC Sport athletics expert

"That's now what we want to see. She looked committed on the floor and it looked good from the back. She said she's in great shape but it's a disappointing start for Goldie Sayers.

"The javelin throwers are struggling tonight."

Women's javelin final

A groan from Goldie Sayers as she lets the javelin fly, but she steps over the white line and the red flag is waved. It wasn't one of the British champion's better throws. Rip it up and start again.

Women's javelin final

A first throw of 55.81m for Britain's Goldie Sayers in the women's javelin final, which puts her in 12th place. Germany's Linda Stahl leads the way with a 63.91m first attempt.

Get involved

#bbceurochamps

Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad of France
Getty Images

Mark Patterson: I don't know why people are annoyed? That's hilarious from the French steeplechaser to bring attention to the sport.

Ellington misses out on 200m final

It's bad news for James Ellington as he doesn't make the cut as fastest loser for the men's 200m final. The Briton and Karol Zalewski both clocked 20.52sec in the semi-finals so it needed a thousandths of a second to separate the pair and it's the Pole who gets the nod.

Paula Radcliffe

Marathon world record holder and BBC Sport athletics expert

"Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad has done crazy things before and we know he's got into fights with mascots and had a full-on fist-fight with his team-mate. He's been awarded a yellow card, he's got away with a warning and he's lucky."

Steve Cram suggests Mekhissi-Benabbad could be disqualified for removing his vest while 40m from the line but it turns out to be just a yellow card. Lucky boy. The Frenchman has his national flag draped over his shoulders and is embarking on a lap of honour without a care in the world.

Brendan Foster

European 5,000m champion in 1974 and BBC Sport athletics expert

"It's a yellow card in football and let's hope it's the same here for Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad. He was being silly and exuberant. He's a controversial figure but he's a great runner."

Mekhissi-Benabbad wins men's 3000m steeplechase

ahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad
AFP

The final bell rings and pre-race favourite Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad comfortably leads but, hey, what's going on? He removes his vest down the home straight and places it in his mouth, waving at the crowd in the process.

The Frenchman wins at a canter - and also tugs his shorts as he crosses the finishing line. Oh, please, no, not the Full Monty on live television. No-one's ready for this...

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Officials are still deliberating over whether James Ellington has reached the men's 200m final so, in the meantime, I shall just tell you that the men's 3000m steeplechase is under way. There are no Brits competing. The man to keep an eye on is two-time European champion Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad whose best is over 10 seconds faster than anyone else in the field.

Steve Backley

Four-time European champion and BBC Sport athletics expert

"It's a world-class field in the final of the women's javelin. Barbora Spotakova is the Olympic champion. She's had a baby but she's back and throwing well and Linda Stahl is also very strong.

"There are four 66m-plus throwers. Goldie is that at her best but that was two years ago and she's had a lot of injures since. She's got to let rip tonight and hopefully give it her very best."

Women's javelin final

Sayers reached the final with her first and only throw, but faces a tough task this evening against big-hitting big-throwers. The 2010 European champion Linda Stahl is number one in Europe this season with a best throw of 67.32m. Two-time Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova will also fancy her chances as she has recorded three of the five best five distances this year.

Women's javelin final

The women's javelin final starts soon and will feature Britain's captain Goldie Sayers. The last two years has been one of surgery and misfortune for the 31-year-old, whose London 2012 was ruined because of injury. Will it be a dream return for the Briton in her comeback year?

