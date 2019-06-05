Watch: World Archery Para Championships
Play video W1 Team and Individual Finals from BBC Sport
Play video Compound Team and Individual Finals from BBC Sport
Summary
- From 07:45 BST: W1 team and individual medal matches
- From 11:45 BST: Compound team and individual medal matches
- Watch using the play icon at the top of the page
- 14 British para-athletes involved including John Cavanagh in W1 category
- Jodie Grinham and Jessica Stretton representing GB in the compound events