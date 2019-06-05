Jessica Stretton

Watch: World Archery Para Championships

Summary

  1. From 07:45 BST: W1 team and individual medal matches
  2. From 11:45 BST: Compound team and individual medal matches
  3. Watch using the play icon at the top of the page
  4. 14 British para-athletes involved including John Cavanagh in W1 category
  5. Jodie Grinham and Jessica Stretton representing GB in the compound events