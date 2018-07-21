Catch-up: Archery World Cup Team Final - Korea v Great Britain

With stages having already taken place in Shanghai, Antalya and
Salt Lake City, Berlin marks the fourth stop on this year’s World Cup and the last
event before September’s finale in Samsun, Turkey.
It is the first World Cup event of the year that the
British women's recurve team of Eleanor Piper, Bryony Pitman and Sarah Bettles has made the final.
The British trio has seen off challenges from hosts
Germany, China and Taipei on their way to the final and now face favourites
Korea in the gold-medal match.
The Korean women's recurve team arrived in Berlin as number
one seeds and have already won gold at the World Cup events in Shanghai and Antalya.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be showing all the action from the Recurve Women Team Gold Final between Great Britain and number one seeds Korea in Berlin.
Berlin Archery World Cup
08:45-10:00 BST: Korea v Great Britain - Recurve Women Team Final, Connected TV and online
Get Inspired: How to get into Archery
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Archery is the age-old art of propelling an arrow towards a target with unerring accuracy.
As a competitive sport or just a recreational activity, it is very popular across Britain with hundreds of clubs catering for people of all ages and ability.
Archery does not require a lot of mobility, making it an accessible sport. It is, however, a good workout and is very social. It helps you build muscle endurance and flexibility, develop hand-eye co-ordination and body strength.
The sport can be played outdoors and indoors, which means it can be played all year round.
So if you fancy yourself as the next Robin Hood, the best way to get into the sport is to find a club near you and this information can be found on Archery GB's club finder.
Can Britain shock favourites Korea and take gold?
