Catch-up: Archery World Cup Team Final - Korea v Great Britain

With stages having already taken place in Shanghai, Antalya and Salt Lake City, Berlin marks the fourth stop on this year’s World Cup and the last event before September’s finale in Samsun, Turkey.

It is the first World Cup event of the year that the British women's recurve team of Eleanor Piper, Bryony Pitman and Sarah Bettles has made the final.

The British trio has seen off challenges from hosts Germany, China and Taipei on their way to the final and now face favourites Korea in the gold-medal match.

The Korean women's recurve team arrived in Berlin as number one seeds and have already won gold at the World Cup events in Shanghai and Antalya.