NFL week 14 - live text updates

Atlanta Falcons versus Carolina Panthers, start time 18:00Venue: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
Sunday 12th December
Week 14
- Dallas Cowboys versus Washington, start time 18:00Venue: FedEx Field - Landover, MD
- Seattle Seahawks versus Houston Texans, start time 18:00Venue: NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
- Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs, start time 18:00Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- New Orleans Saints versus New York Jets, start time 18:00Venue: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
- Jacksonville Jaguars versus Tennessee Titans, start time 18:00Venue: Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
- Baltimore Ravens versus Cleveland Browns, start time 18:00Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
- New York Giants versus Los Angeles Chargers, start time 21:05Venue: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
- Detroit Lions versus Denver Broncos, start time 21:05Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- San Francisco 49ers versus Cincinnati Bengals, start time 21:25Venue: Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
- Buffalo Bills versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers, start time 21:25Venue: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL