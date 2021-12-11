Kansas City Chiefs

NFL week 14 - live text updates

Latest scores

Sunday 12th December

Week 14

  • Atlanta Falcons versus Carolina Panthers, start time 18:00
    Venue: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
  • Dallas Cowboys versus Washington, start time 18:00
    Venue: FedEx Field - Landover, MD
  • Seattle Seahawks versus Houston Texans, start time 18:00
    Venue: NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
  • Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs, start time 18:00
    Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • New Orleans Saints versus New York Jets, start time 18:00
    Venue: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
  • Jacksonville Jaguars versus Tennessee Titans, start time 18:00
    Venue: Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
  • Baltimore Ravens versus Cleveland Browns, start time 18:00
    Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
  • New York Giants versus Los Angeles Chargers, start time 21:05
    Venue: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
  • Detroit Lions versus Denver Broncos, start time 21:05
    Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
  • San Francisco 49ers versus Cincinnati Bengals, start time 21:25
    Venue: Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
  • Buffalo Bills versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers, start time 21:25
    Venue: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL