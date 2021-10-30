NFL week eight - live text updates

Tom Brady - Bucs

Sunday 31st October

Week 8

  • Cincinnati Bengals versus New York Jets, start time 17:00
    Venue: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
  • Tennessee Titans versus Indianapolis Colts, start time 17:00
    Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles Rams versus Houston Texans, start time 17:00
    Venue: NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
  • Pittsburgh Steelers versus Cleveland Browns, start time 17:00
    Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
  • Philadelphia Eagles versus Detroit Lions, start time 17:00
    Venue: Ford Field - Detroit, MI
  • San Francisco 49ers versus Chicago Bears, start time 17:00
    Venue: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
  • Carolina Panthers versus Atlanta Falcons, start time 17:00
    Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
  • Miami Dolphins versus Buffalo Bills, start time 17:00
    Venue: Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY
  • New England Patriots versus Los Angeles Chargers, start time 20:05
    Venue: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
  • Jacksonville Jaguars versus Seattle Seahawks, start time 20:05
    Venue: Lumen Field - Seattle, WA
  • Washington versus Denver Broncos, start time 20:25
    Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New Orleans Saints, start time 20:25
    Venue: Caesars Superdome

Monday 1st November

Week 8

  • Dallas Cowboys versus Minnesota Vikings, start time 00:20
    Venue: US Bank Stadium