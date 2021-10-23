NFL week seven - live text updates

Carolina Panthers versus New York Giants, start time 18:00Venue: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
Sunday 24th October
Week 7
- New York Jets versus New England Patriots, start time 18:00Venue: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA
- Kansas City Chiefs versus Tennessee Titans, start time 18:00Venue: Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
- Washington versus Green Bay Packers, start time 18:00Venue: Lambeau Field - Green Bay, WI
- Atlanta Falcons versus Miami Dolphins, start time 18:00Venue: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
- Cincinnati Bengals versus Baltimore Ravens, start time 18:00Venue: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD
- Detroit Lions versus Los Angeles Rams, start time 21:05Venue: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
- Philadelphia Eagles versus Las Vegas Raiders, start time 21:05Venue: Allegiant Stadium - Paradise, NV
- Houston Texans versus Arizona Cardinals, start time 21:25Venue: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- Chicago Bears versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers, start time 21:25Venue: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL