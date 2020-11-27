African Champions League final: Al Ahly 1-1 Zamalek

It is billed as a blockbuster.

The CAF Champions League Final is being talked of as the match of the century.

Eternal cross-town rivals Al Ahly and Zamalek are battling it out tonight for the most coveted prize in club football on the continent.

It is the first Caf Champions League final between rivals from the same country.

Ahly, under the guidance of South African genius tactician Pitso Mosimane, are looking to claim their record ninth Champions League crown at the Cairo International Stadium.

The South African is aiming to be just the third coach to win the title with two different clubs

Zamalek, also drilled by a new coach in Portuguese Jaime Pacheco, will look to lift the premier continental trophy for the sixth time in their history.

While they are the most successful side in the competition, Ahly have not won a continental crown since 2013.

Zamalek won the continent’s second tier competition - the CAF Confederation Cup - last season, and now have their eyes set on the premier club competition.