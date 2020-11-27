African Champions League final: Al Ahly 1-1 Zamalek

A huge burst of pace on the right-hand side, still going. Two defenders ahead of him - past them both.
Now on his left foot, eyeing up the goal...
SCORES - powerful, high, goalkeeper no chance.
More open now
Zamalek are now starting to really probe at Al Ahly. It's that early goal thing, isn't it? Going one up early on can mess with a coach's plans in ways they don't expect. And the opposition - they know what they have to do...
Zamalacking
Al Ahly 1-0 Zamalek
Zamalek finally build towards getting into the Al Ahly penalty area, but it breaks down too easily. They're not finding it at all easy to even put pressure on their rivals.
All about Ahly
Al Ahly 1-0 Zamalek
Ahly are absolutely going for it down both flanks.
It was Elshahat on the right who first tore them apart to lead to the corner from which they scored - but they're getting just as much joy on the left too.
GOAL
Al Ahly 1-1 Zamalek
OH MY WORD - IT'S A SENSATION!
Shikabala with an absolute world class effort.
Zamalek have just not got going.
GOAL
Al Ahly 1-0 Zamalek
It only took five minutes, but Al Ahly are already ahead!
It's from the first really dangerous attack of the game, as they win a corner thanks to Elshahat taking on Abou Gabal Ali in the Zamalek goal.
The corner comes in and Amr El Soleya rises swiftly and powerfully.
KICK-OFF
Al Ahly 0-0 Zamalek
We're under way!
Line-ups
Hot off the electronic press - tonight's team-sheets:
'Match of the century'
Peter Musembi
BBC Africa
It is billed as a blockbuster.
The CAF Champions League Final is being talked of as the match of the century.
Eternal cross-town rivals Al Ahly and Zamalek are battling it out tonight for the most coveted prize in club football on the continent.
It is the first Caf Champions League final between rivals from the same country.
Ahly, under the guidance of South African genius tactician Pitso Mosimane, are looking to claim their record ninth Champions League crown at the Cairo International Stadium.
The South African is aiming to be just the third coach to win the title with two different clubs
Zamalek, also drilled by a new coach in Portuguese Jaime Pacheco, will look to lift the premier continental trophy for the sixth time in their history.
While they are the most successful side in the competition, Ahly have not won a continental crown since 2013.
Zamalek won the continent’s second tier competition - the CAF Confederation Cup - last season, and now have their eyes set on the premier club competition.
A quick spray
As the last touches are made before the teams come out, the workers in the Cairo International Stadium are doing an extra job as part of their routine - spraying down the goals to guard against Covid.
Fan-free?
BBC World Service's Newsday programme this morning reported that thousands of people were going to watch the game in supporters’ clubs - and Cairo had come to a halt because of it.
The game is being shown for free on national TV to try and avoid huge crowds in streets.
Welcome to our coverage
Of all the African Champions League Finals ever played, tonight's is possibly the biggest ever.
It's in Cairo, and it's between the two biggest clubs on the continent - Al Ahly and Zamalek.
Due to Covid-19, there won't be any fans in - but it promises to be immense all the same.