Transfers latest - Reds close on Nunez, Pochettino to leave PSG

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez is having a medical at Liverpool today, according to the Guardian.
'Never in doubt'
Nunez medical 'today'
Liverpool reach agreement with Benfica
And we start with the big overnight news from Portugal that Benfica have agreed a deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Liverpool for 75m euros plus add ons.
In a statement posted on Benfica's website, the Portuguese club say a fee of 75m euros (£64m), rising to a potential 100m (£85m) euros with add-ons, has been agreed.
Liverpool's record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.
Morning
The Premier League summer transfer window is in full swing and one of the biggest deals of the close season is edging towards completion.
Will today be the day Liverpool announce the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica?
And where next for Mauricio Pochettino as he heads for the exit door at Paris St-Germain?