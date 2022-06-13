Transfers latest - Reds close on Nunez, Pochettino to leave PSG

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

And we start with the big overnight news from Portugal that Benfica have agreed a deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Liverpool for 75m euros plus add ons.

In a statement posted on Benfica's website, the Portuguese club say a fee of 75m euros (£64m), rising to a potential 100m (£85m) euros with add-ons, has been agreed.

Liverpool's record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

Read the full story here.