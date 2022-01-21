Watch: IPA Pool Tour 5 – Isle of Man

Blackball is the official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA Tour.
The recognised rules of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.
Three-point rule: Points are awarded when breaking off - one point per ball that goes fully past an imaginary line between the middle pockets and/or one point per ball legally potted. Failure to reach the three-point minimum is a foul break.
'Skill shot': It's okay to pot your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.
Fouls: The first shot after any foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot.
How can I watch the Pool IPA Tour – Isle of Man?
All times are GMT and subject to change
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the IPA Tour between the 22-23 January on the BBC Sport website, app and on the BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Saturday, 22 January
13:55-23:30 - BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 23 January
16:40-22:30 - BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
How to get into pool
BBC Sport
Snooker, billiards and pool all offer different challenges, but from pubs to clubs to competition, they offer an accessible option for anyone hoping to pick up a cue.
Bigger pockets (in eight ball), shorter cues, fewer balls - pool is certainly an easier sport for beginners to get stuck into than its technical cousins.
However, cue ball control, massive amounts of spin and arm power are all needed to master the sport effectively.
Blackball (without the bigger pockets) is the official competitive version in this country, run by the International Professional Pool Association.
Fine out more about how to get involved in snooker, billiards and pool here.