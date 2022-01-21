Watch: IPA Pool Tour 5 – Isle of Man

Blackball is the official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA Tour.

The recognised rules of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.

Three-point rule: Points are awarded when breaking off - one point per ball that goes fully past an imaginary line between the middle pockets and/or one point per ball legally potted. Failure to reach the three-point minimum is a foul break.

'Skill shot': It's okay to pot your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.

Fouls: The first shot after any foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot.