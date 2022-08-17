Watch: European Championships - Athletics & Gymnastics

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The 2022 European Championships is a multi-sport event taking place in Munich, Germany. It will be the second edition of the European Championships running from 11-21 August. It will be the biggest sporting event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics.

The best athletes from around Europe will unite to compete for the highest accolade of their sport on the continent - the title of 'European champion'.

The event features nine Olympic sports: Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Rowing, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, and Triathlon.

Unlike the 2018 European Championships, Swimming, Diving, Artistic swimming and open water swimming will not be part of the event. Instead, the 2022 European Aquatics Championships will be held at the same time but will take place in Rome, Italy.