Benjamin Pritchard

Watch: European Championships - Pritchard, Bell & Worthington in action

Coverage guide; GB stars to look out for

  1. How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Day 2: Friday, 12 August

    Live coverage

    08:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    09:00-13:45 - BBC Two

    13:45-18:00 - BBC One

    18:00-20:00 - BBC Two

    Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day two include:

    08:00-11:15 - Rowing

    11:00-13:50 - Track cycling

    14:15-15:15 - BMX

    15:30-18:10 - Track cycling

    16:15-18:25 - Triathlon

    Find out more about each day's coverage.

  2. What are the European Championships 2022?

    European Championships sign under a cloudy sky
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 2022 European Championships is a multi-sport event taking place in Munich, Germany. It will be the second edition of the European Championships running from 11-21 August. It will be the biggest sporting event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics.

    The best athletes from around Europe will unite to compete for the highest accolade of their sport on the continent - the title of 'European champion'.

    The event features nine Olympic sports: Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Rowing, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, and Triathlon.

    Unlike the 2018 European Championships, Swimming, Diving, Artistic swimming and open water swimming will not be part of the event. Instead, the 2022 European Aquatics Championships will be held at the same time but will take place in Rome, Italy.

