Watch: League of Legends – UKLC

League of Legends experts Dan 'Aux' Harrison, Georgia 'Troubleinc' Paraskevopoulou and Jake 'Hiprain' Matthews explain the world's most popular esport in its most simple terms.
All you need to know about the League of Legends UK Championships
What is it?
The event is the pinnacle of the UK League of Legends competitions and showcases and nurtures the top UK teams and esports talent. There is a total prize pot of £20,000 with each player in the winning team receiving £1,500. The top two teams will progress into further competitions and may ultimately compete in the Northern League of Legends Championships for Nordic countries and the UK.
How does it work?
The competition starts with a seven-week round robin league, taking place every Sunday and Monday from Sunday 17 January until Monday 22 February.
There will be four fixtures each night with the eight teams involved facing each other twice over the seven weeks. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals on Sunday 28 February before the final on Monday 1 March.
Who is competing?
Demise, Enclave Gaming, Barrage Esports Academy, MnM Gaming Academy, NVision Esports & London Esports with one place left to be decided.
Riot GamesCopyright: Riot Games
How can I watch the League of Legends UK Championships?
(All times are GMT and subject to change)
BBC Sport
BBC Sport will have live coverage from all 16 days of the League of Legends UK Championships.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
League Stage, Day Two - Monday 18th January, 17:30-22:00
Riot GamesCopyright: Riot Games
