Watch: Rocket League Championship Season X

The BBC will have live coverage from the Rocket League Championship Season X Winter Split EU Regional's in January across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Full coverage details:

Sunday, 17 January- 15:30-21:00

The CS:GO BLAST Premier Global Final will also be available on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 19 January. Don’t miss the world’s best teams battle for one of the hardest trophies to win in esports and a $1,000,000 championship prize pool.