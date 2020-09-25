Premier League latest news & transfer updates

The line-up for the EFL Cup fourth round is now complete after wins for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City last night.

Tottenham also came through another awkward away European tie to progress to the Europa League play-offs - but not before a quick change of goalposts in north Macedonia.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich added yet another trophy to their collection as crowds returned to a major European game for the first time since March for the Super Cup in Budapest.

We will have all the reaction from those games, plus updates from THIRTEEN Premier League news conferences as we build up to yet another busy weekend of Premier League action.

Oh and there's all the latest transfer news and gossip, too.

Let's dive straight in.