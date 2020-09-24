Watch: British Climbing Cup Championships semi-finals & finals

The British Climbing Cup Championships has been set up to give British climbers some much-needed competition time. There’s no qualification and the event goes straight in at the semi-final stage.

The event will see Britain’s best boulderers, including some Olympics hopefuls, compete on the UK’s brand new competition wall in Hull designed by Olympic route setter Percy Bishton.

The women’s field is packed full of big names, including 2019 British Bouldering champion Holly Toothill and youngsters Louise Flockhart and Pippa Watkin.

The men’s competition includes multiple-time British Champion Dave Barrans, internet climbing superstar Louis Parkinson and European Youth Champion Toby Roberts.