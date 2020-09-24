Watch: British Climbing Cup Championships semi-finals & finals

The British Climbing Cup Championships has been set up to give British climbers some much-needed competition time. There’s no qualification and the event goes straight in at the semi-final stage.
The event will see Britain’s best boulderers, including some Olympics hopefuls, compete on the UK’s brand new competition wall in Hull designed by Olympic route setter Percy Bishton.
The women’s field is packed full of big names, including 2019 British Bouldering champion Holly Toothill and youngsters Louise Flockhart and Pippa Watkin.
The men’s competition includes multiple-time British Champion Dave Barrans, internet climbing superstar Louis Parkinson and European Youth Champion Toby Roberts.
How can I watch the British Climbing Cup Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
You can watch live coverage of the semi-finals and finals of the British Climbing Cup Championships on the BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer.
All the action will be available worldwide and will available to catch up on for 30 days after the event.
Saturday, 26 September
10:35-12:30 - semi-finals
17:30-19:30 - finals
How to get involved with climbing
What is climbing?
Rock climbing with ropes can be done indoors and outdoors. In indoor climbing you make your way up a wall by following a series of coloured grips, known as 'holds.' The colour of the holds usually indicate the route you can take. Sounds dangerous, but it's not - to stop you from falling and injuring yourself you are tied to a rope.
There are many different types of outdoor climbing where you can enjoy nature, such as bouldering, scrambling, sport climbing and trad climbing. The BMC website has more information on what these are and how to get involved.
Bouldering is rock climbing without the ropes. The walls are lower off the ground and there are crash mats underneath in case you fall.
Is it for me?
It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.
What is it and who should I look out for?
How to get involved with climbing
What is climbing?
Is it for me?
It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.
How do I start?
British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.