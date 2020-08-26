Watch: Fifa ePremier League finals

Liverpool fan Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt is back to defend his title on behalf of the Premier League champions after winning the inaugural tournament last year.There are plenty of other established FIFA 20 superstars taking part, including "Hashtag Tom" representing Watford on PS4 and "Fnatic Harry", who is competing for Everton. Last year’s runner-up, Kyle Leese, has also returned to stake his claim for the 2019/20 ePL title on behalf of Manchester United. Other players will be seeking to emulate the likes of Southampton fan Owen "Venny" Venn and Burnley supporter Brad Colston, who since reaching last year's ePL Finals have gone on to sign professionally for their favourite clubs.
What is the ePremier League?
The ePremier League is a competitive gaming tournament involving the Premier League and Electronic Arts.
The 2019/20 ePremier League season reaches its conclusion when eight leading FIFA 20 players go head-to-head.
The Xbox One and PS4 semi-finals and then finals will take place, before the victors from the different consoles battle for the overall ePL title in a two-legged grand final. One leg of the match will be played on the PlayStation 4, and the other leg will be played on the Xbox One.
Matches:
Playstation 4 semi-finals: 18:00 BST
Thomas Leese (Watford) v Callum Moore (Spurs)
Tassal Rushan (Arsenal) v Kyle Hammond (Chelsea)
Xbox One semi-finals: 19:00 BST
Donovan Hunt (Liverpool) v Jamie Rigden (West Ham),
Alex Shaw (Watford) v Marc Marley (Bournemouth)
PS4 Final: 20:00 BST
Xbox Final: 21:00 BST
Cross-Platform Final: 22:00 BST
How to watch the Fifa ePremier League finals
BBC Sport
The BBC will have live coverage of the Fifa ePremier League finals across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event on BBC iPlayer.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Friday 28 August 18:00-22:30 BST