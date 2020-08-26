Watch: Fifa ePremier League finals

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Liverpool fan Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt is back to defend his title on behalf of the Premier League champions after winning the inaugural tournament last year.There are plenty of other established FIFA 20 superstars taking part, including "Hashtag Tom" representing Watford on PS4 and "Fnatic Harry", who is competing for Everton. Last year’s runner-up, Kyle Leese, has also returned to stake his claim for the 2019/20 ePL title on behalf of Manchester United. Other players will be seeking to emulate the likes of Southampton fan Owen "Venny" Venn and Burnley supporter Brad Colston, who since reaching last year's ePL Finals have gone on to sign professionally for their favourite clubs.