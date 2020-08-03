League of Legends

Watch: Northern League of Legends Championship - play-offs

All the League of Legends terminology you need to know

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who is playing who in the NLC play-offs?

    Northern League of Legends Championship play-off fixtures
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Northern League of Legends Championship play-off fixtures
  2. What happened in the group stages?

    Group A

    BT Excel, flying the only British flag in the group, demonstrated their superiority by winning eight of their ten group games. Their two defeats came against Norwegian organisation Riddle, who won seven of their games.

    Sweden-based Godsent and Norwegian-based Nordavind had a 50% winning record, winning five of their games.

    Group B

    FNATIC Rising won all ten matches throughout the league play, followed by Danish side Tricked Esport. Munster Rugby Gaming trailed the leaders with six wins while British side Barrage Esports took the final play-off spot from Group B.

    Knocked out and fight for survival

    Finnish side ENCE and Icelandic-based Dusty managed to secure fifth place which qualifies them for the next season of NLC without having to play in the relegation series.

    Danish side Team Singularity and British-based MNM will have to play for their NLC survival against the two top performers from the Telia Masters tournament which features the best teams from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Great Britain and Ireland.

    Northern League of Legends championship group a standings
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Northern League of Legends championship group B standings
  3. League of Legends explained by the experts

    League of Legends experts Dan 'Aux' Harrison, Georgia 'Troubleinc' Paraskevopoulou and Jake 'Hiprain' Matthews explain the world's most popular esport in its most simple terms.

    Video content

    Video caption: League of Legends: Aux, Hiprain & Troubleinc simply explain game
  4. How can I watch the Northern League of Legends Championship?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC Sport will have live coverage from every day of the Northern League of Legends Championship.

    Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up till the end of 2020.

    Full coverage details:

    Play-offs

    Tuesday 4 August - 17:45-22:30

    Wednesday 5 August - 17:45-22:30

    Thursday 6 August - 17:45-22:30

    Saturday 15 August - 12:45-19:30

    Sunday 16 August - 12:45-19:30

    League of Legends
    Copyright: Riot Games
