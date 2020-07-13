Watch: Northern League of Legends Championship - league stage

All you need to know about the Northern League of Legends Championship
What is it?
The Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) is a new competitive ecosystem for the Nordic countries, plus UK and Ireland. It sees 12 initially selected teams compete for 1m Swedish Krona (roughly £87,000) and the right to be named NLC champion. The competition is designed to "breed the stars of tomorrow".
The competition starts with a seven-week round-robin league, taking place every Tuesday and Wednesday from Tuesday 16 June until Wednesday 29 July, with a bonus day on Thursday 30 July.
The 12 teams are split into two divisions of six, and there are four fixtures each night, with teams competing in double best of one round-robin games.
After the league stage, the top four teams in each division will be seeded into a double elimination bracket while the fifth place will be eliminated but maintain their NLC status for next season. The sixth place in each division will need to compete in the relegation series, against teams from the Telia Masters (the top two sides from the national leagues qualify for this), to maintain their place in the NLC.
Who is competing?
FNATIC Rising and BT Excel are permanent members in the NLC due to their status in League of Legends European Championship.
BT Excel are joined by Riddle Esports, Nordavind, Team Singularity, Ence and Godsent in Group A while FNATIC Rising have Munster Rugby Gaming, Dusty, Tricked Esport, MNM Gaming and Barrage Esports in their group.
League of Legends experts Dan 'Aux' Harrison, Georgia 'Troubleinc' Paraskevopoulou and Jake 'Hiprain' Matthews explain the world's most popular esport in its most simple terms.
How can I watch the Northern League of Legends Championship?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport will have live coverage from every day of the Northern League of Legends Championship.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up till the end of 2020.
Full coverage details:
League stage, day 10 - Wednesday 15 July, 18:00-22:00
League stage, day 11 - Tuesday 21 July, 18:00-22:00
League stage, day 12 - Wednesday 22 July, 18:00-22:00
League stage, day 13 - Tuesday 28 July, 18:00-22:00
League stage, day 14 - Wednesday 29 July, 18:00-22:00
League stage, day 15- Thursday 30 July, 18:00-22:00
Knockout stages - times and dates tbc
In addition, BBC Sport and iPlayer will also have coverage of the League of Legends, UK League Championship with live coverage having started on 14 June and concluding with the final on Monday 3 August.
