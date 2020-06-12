Coronavirus and sport - Friday's updates

Warren Gatland has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast this morning from New Zealand, where the Super Rugby Aotearoa season will restart this weekend.

Former Wales head coach Gatland coaches the Chiefs, who are away to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

This week, New Zealand declared itself free of coronavirus.

"In fairness to the New Zealand government, they've done a great job in terms of eliminating the virus and going through the lockdown levels," he said.

"We've still got to take some precautions but everyone's pretty buzzed about being able to watch some live sport. We're expecting a big crowd tomorrow [in Dunedin] and a big crowd in Auckland on Sunday.

"We were thinking we would play behind closed doors. The first four games we were going to charter planes, fly in and out on the day, and play in front of empty stadiums.

"But New Zealand has done such a great job in terms of eliminating the virus. I think it's brilliant for the players to go out and experience a normal game.

"I think everyone's been itching for some sort of sport and particularly live sport. It's great for the players and the fans and everyone's raring to go."