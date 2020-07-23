Watch: League of Legends - UK League Championship

All you need to know about the League of Legends UK League Championship
What is it?
The event is the pinnacle of the UK League of Legends competitions and showcases and nurtures the top UK teams and esports talent. There is a total prize pot of £20,000 with each player in the winning team receiving £1,500. The top two teams will progress into further competitions and may ultimately compete in the Northern League of Legends Championships for Nordic countries and the UK.
The competition starts with a seven-week round robin league, taking place every Sunday and Monday from Sunday 14 June until Monday 27 July. There will be four fixtures each night with the eight teams involved facing each other twice over the seven weeks. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals on Sunday 2 August before the final on Monday 3 August.
Who is competing?
Demise, Enclave Gaming, Barrage Esports Academy, MnM Gaming Academy, NVision Esports and Munster Rugby Gaming Academy were all invited to compete while London Esports and Bulldog Esports qualified via a tournament earlier in June.
Riot GamesCopyright: Riot Games
Standings going into the penultimate round
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
League of Legends explained by the experts
League of Legends experts Dan 'Aux' Harrison, Georgia 'Troubleinc' Paraskevopoulou and Jake 'Hiprain' Matthews explain the world's most popular esport in its most simple terms.
Read more about the terminology involved in the gamehere.
How can I watch the League of Legends UK League Championship?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport will have live coverage from all 16 days of the League of Legends UK League Championship.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up on till the end of 2020.
Full coverage details:
League stage, day 13 - Sunday 26 July, 18:00-22:00
League stage, day 14 - Monday 27 July, 18:00-22:00
Semi-finals - Sunday 2 August, times tbc
Final - Monday 3 August, times tbc
In addition, BBC Sport and iPlayer will also have coverage of the Northern League of Legends, featuring teams from the Nordic region and the UK and Ireland that starts on Tuesday 16 June with full live coverage from 30 June.
