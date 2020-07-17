Watch: League of Legends - UK League Championship

What is it?

The event is the pinnacle of the UK League of Legends competitions and showcases and nurtures the top UK teams and esports talent. There is a total prize pot of £20,000 with each player in the winning team receiving £1,500. The top two teams will progress into further competitions and may ultimately compete in the Northern League of Legends Championships for Nordic countries and the UK.

Lost with League of Legends? Check out our guide to all the terminology in the game

How does it work?

The competition starts with a seven-week round robin league, taking place every Sunday and Monday from Sunday 14 June until Monday 27 July. There will be four fixtures each night with the eight teams involved facing each other twice over the seven weeks. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals on Sunday 2 August before the final on Monday 3 August.

Who is competing?

Demise, Enclave Gaming, Barrage Esports Academy, MnM Gaming Academy, NVision Esports and Munster Rugby Gaming Academy were all invited to compete while London Esports and Bulldog Esports qualified via a tournament earlier in June.