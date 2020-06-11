Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's updates

Tennis legend Billie Jean King says she thinks this year's US Open "might happen".
Speaking to the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4, she said: "I'm also going to add that if they do the US Open then they're most likely to do the other tournament that they have ownership in. And that is the Cincinnati tournament.
"So they might do two tournaments all at the US Open site, is what they're thinking. But probably no people.
"They have been working on this diligently as has the ATP, the men's Association, the WTA... you cannot believe the work they've all done to make this happen hopefully. But the US Open, yes, I think it might happen."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Premier League clubs face £1bn revenue drop
Football
Premier League clubs face a £1bn reduction in their revenues in 2019-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, says financial services firm Deloitte.
The 20 English top-flight clubs had a combined revenue of more than £5bn for the first time in 2018-19.
But this season has been on hold since March, and the 92 remaining matches will be held behind closed doors.
And Deloitte's Dan Jones expects "significant revenue reduction and operating losses" in European football.
Deloitte says £500m of the reduction for Premier League clubs - in rebates to broadcasters and a loss of matchday revenue - will be "permanently lost", with the remainder "deferred" until 2020-21 if this season and next are completed.
Manchester United said last month that the pandemic had already cost them £28m - but they expect the final figure to be far higher.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
US Open 'might happen'
Tennis
Tennis legend Billie Jean King says she thinks this year's US Open "might happen".
Speaking to the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4, she said: "I'm also going to add that if they do the US Open then they're most likely to do the other tournament that they have ownership in. And that is the Cincinnati tournament.
"So they might do two tournaments all at the US Open site, is what they're thinking. But probably no people.
"They have been working on this diligently as has the ATP, the men's Association, the WTA... you cannot believe the work they've all done to make this happen hopefully. But the US Open, yes, I think it might happen."
Premier League clubs face £1bn revenue drop
Football
Premier League clubs face a £1bn reduction in their revenues in 2019-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, says financial services firm Deloitte.
The 20 English top-flight clubs had a combined revenue of more than £5bn for the first time in 2018-19.
But this season has been on hold since March, and the 92 remaining matches will be held behind closed doors.
And Deloitte's Dan Jones expects "significant revenue reduction and operating losses" in European football.
Deloitte says £500m of the reduction for Premier League clubs - in rebates to broadcasters and a loss of matchday revenue - will be "permanently lost", with the remainder "deferred" until 2020-21 if this season and next are completed.
Manchester United said last month that the pandemic had already cost them £28m - but they expect the final figure to be far higher.
Read more here.
Scrums may be scrapped temporarily to reduce risk of coronavirus spread
Rugby League
Dave Woods
BBC Rugby League correspondent
Scrums could be temporarily scrapped when rugby league makes its expected return in the UK in August.
Super League clubs have been advised outlawing scrums for the rest of 2020 may help dramatically reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus in games.
Medical experts told the Rugby Football League's Laws Committee that scrums are responsible for a large proportion of face-to-face interactions in matches.
Read more here.
Minute's silence to take place before Premier League games
Football
Laura Scott
BBC Sport News Correspondent
A minute's silence to remember those who have died with coronavirus is likely to take place before the first games after the Premier League restart.
The acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic and the efforts of frontline workers is expected at the opening two games on Wednesday and the first full round of fixtures.
Heart-shaped badges in tribute to the NHS are also set to be worn on kits.
Read more here.
Good morning
We will bring you the latest updates on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting sport throughout the day.