Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's updates

Tennis legend Billie Jean King says she thinks this year's US Open "might happen".

Speaking to the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4, she said: "I'm also going to add that if they do the US Open then they're most likely to do the other tournament that they have ownership in. And that is the Cincinnati tournament.

"So they might do two tournaments all at the US Open site, is what they're thinking. But probably no people.

"They have been working on this diligently as has the ATP, the men's Association, the WTA... you cannot believe the work they've all done to make this happen hopefully. But the US Open, yes, I think it might happen."