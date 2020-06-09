Live

Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning!

    Jockey in face mask
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning one and all.

    Just over a week until we are all glued to our screens when the Premier League returns. Get those fantasy football teams ready.

    La Liga is back even sooner and generally across the globe our thirst for sport is slowly starting to get quenched.

    Here we will bring you the very latest on coronavirus and sport.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top