Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

Good morning one and all. Just over a week until we are all glued to our screens when the Premier League returns. Get those fantasy football teams ready. La Liga is back even sooner and generally across the globe our thirst for sport is slowly starting to get quenched. Here we will bring you the very latest on coronavirus and sport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good morning!
Good morning one and all.
Just over a week until we are all glued to our screens when the Premier League returns. Get those fantasy football teams ready.
La Liga is back even sooner and generally across the globe our thirst for sport is slowly starting to get quenched.
Here we will bring you the very latest on coronavirus and sport.