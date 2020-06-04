Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's latest updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Good morning one and all.

Sport is back (well, partly) and if it isn't back it's on its way.

American tennis player Sophie Chang has taken to cracking volleys off a wall to get ready. I used to do that off the side of a garage wall, probably not as well as she does.This live is going to bring you all of the latest on the resumption of sport from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks for joining me.