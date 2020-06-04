Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's latest updates

The Metro leads on news of Troy Deeney training with Watford and explains how the Premier League will announce its fixture list off the back of Thursday's meeting.
The big news today should - we think - come from the Premier League as they meet again to discuss bits and pieces around returning to action. We will of course bring you the fall out from that meeting in this live and across the site.
If you're just getting across things, more next what the morning papers are saying.
Sport is back (well, partly) and if it isn't back it's on its way.
American tennis player Sophie Chang has taken to cracking volleys off a wall to get ready. I used to do that off the side of a garage wall, probably not as well as she does.This live is going to bring you all of the latest on the resumption of sport from the coronavirus pandemic.
Papers: Fake cheers anyone?
The Daily Star reports fans can opt to listen to fake cheers when they tune in to matches as soon as the Premier League returns.
Would you fancy a few fake cheers? Or is the sound of boot on ball satisfyin enough?
Papers: Positive test at Spurs
The Guardian's back page features news of one individual at Tottenham testing positive for coronavirus.
You can read more on that here.
The Metro leads on news of Troy Deeney training with Watford and explains how the Premier League will announce its fixture list off the back of Thursday's meeting.
Thanks for joining me.