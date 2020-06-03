Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's latest updates

Professional sport in New Zealand could see fans return to stadiums as early as next week with the NZ government set to decide whether to lift all social distancing measures on Monday. New Zealand has had no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for 12 days.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Fans to return in New Zealand?
Professional sport in New Zealand could see fans return to stadiums as early as next week with the NZ government set to decide whether to lift all social distancing measures on Monday.
New Zealand has had no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for 12 days.
Meet the footballers enduring a six-month pre-season
Football
For the majority of professional footballers pre-season training is a necessary evil. Something most would happily forget as quickly as jumping in and out of an ice bath for aching muscles.
But what if countless hours running on tracks, pitches and over hills felt like they were never going to end?
That has been the situation facing players in Sweden, where pre-season training is entering its sixth month, after the start of the campaign on 4 April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday.
We will have all the latest updates for you as sport slowly starts to return after the coronavirus shutdown.