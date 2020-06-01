Live

Return of elite sport in England - Monday's latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'We can do this in a safe way' - jockey Oisin Murphy

    Champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about horse racing's return, saying:

    "I genuinely believe we can do this in a safe way and a way that the public and the people of Britain can be proud of.”

    “I think physically jockeys are very close to 100% but the mental side is a little bit different, that instinct, everything at a high level needs to be on split second decisions.

    "That mental sharpness will only come with some practice. In a couple of weeks' time I think we’ll be at our very best."

    Oisin Murphy on a horse
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Championship set to resume on 20 June

    The Championship season is set to resume on 20 June, more than three months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The EFL said the date was "provisional" and "subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and government guidance is met".

    There are 108 matches remaining, plus the play-off semi-finals and final.

    No Championship fixtures have been played since 8 March, with the campaign suspended five days later.

    Read more here.

    A Leeds player celebrates
    Copyright: Rex Features
  3. Two races at Silverstone to be allowed

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Formula 1 has been given the go-ahead by the UK government to hold two races at Silverstone this summer, BBC Sport has been told.

    F1 sources say people involved in elite sports events will be exempt from a requirement on international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days.

    Sports will be required to submit and win approval for a detailed plan of their movements and activities.

    The government is expected to confirm the move later this month.

    A sign reading we're sorry, silverstone circuit is currently closed to the public. Additional security checks in place due to covid-19. Please expect delays.
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. How snooker will make its return

    Snooker is one of the first sports to return, with the Championship League in Milton Keynes starting today,

    Star names including world champion Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson have all entered, with matches taking place behind closed doors and broadcast free-to-air on ITV4.

    BBC Sport has taken a look at some of the protocols that will be in place, have a read here.

    A snooker match with the audience looking on
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Sport allowed to return

    Domestic competitive sport behind closed doors will be allowed from Monday, the UK government says.

    The 'phase three' guidance paves the way for live sport to return on 1 June for the first time since mid-March.

    It is up to individual sports to assess the risk, and consult athletes, coaches and support staff.

    Horse racing and snooker will each resume competitive action on Monday, while the Premier League is due to restart on 17 June.

    Read more here.

    A footballer training
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. British Basketball League cancelled

    The British Basketball League (BBL) has cancelled the remainder of its season due to coronavirus with no winner of the championship title.

    According to a BBL statement, member clubs unanimously agreed “there was no viable option” to complete the season “in a safe and meaningful manner”.

    The season was postponed on 17 March with 37 BBL regular season games and 42 Women’s BBL games left to play.

    A basketball player shoots the ball
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Welcome

    Good morning. We will bring you all the latest updates as elite sport is allowed to return behind closed doors.

