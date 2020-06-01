Return of elite sport in England - Monday's latest updates

Champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about horse racing's return, saying:

"I genuinely believe we can do this in a safe way and a way that the public and the people of Britain can be proud of.”

“I think physically jockeys are very close to 100% but the mental side is a little bit different, that instinct, everything at a high level needs to be on split second decisions.

"That mental sharpness will only come with some practice. In a couple of weeks' time I think we’ll be at our very best."