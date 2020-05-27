Pyramid HIIT fitness session & training with BBC Sport & Mark Wright - day four

Mark Wright has set a high bar for the number of tricep dips in 20 seconds. Give it a go and see if you can match, or even beat, his score. Tag @BBCSport and #TrainWright on social media and show us your attempts.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Mark Wright's 20 second challenge: Tricep Dips
Mark Wright has set a high bar for the number of tricep dips in 20 seconds. Give it a go and see if you can match, or even beat, his score.
Tag @BBCSport and #TrainWright on social media and show us your attempts.
Can you keep up with Lingard’s 40-minute workout?
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard’s 40-minute workout consists of three rounds of four sets of exercises, including cardio, core and overall strength, with a bonus round if you can hack it!
How to do a handstand with gymnast Ohashi
American gymnast and viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi does a step-by-step guide to show how you can do a handstand from home.
Have fun with the Corbin sisters' netball workout
Try out this fun netball-inspired workout with England and Saracens Mavericks players Sasha and Kadeen Corbin.