Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

Crowd noise should be played at grounds if cricket returns behind closed doors, says England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

There will be no cricket in England and Wales until at least 1 July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering staging games without fans.

"We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?" Archer said on BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

"We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible."

