Coronavirus and sport - Monday's updates as sports discuss return

The Premier League is set for a decisive few days in establishing whether it is possible to resume and complete the current season.

Club officials will meet on Monday to continue talks on Project Restart.

Prime minister Boris Johnson did not mention professional sport in unveiling plans to reopen society on Sunday.

The government is expected to announce on Monday that some elite athletes can start an initial phase of restricted group training later this week.

That will depend on medical protocols being finalised and accepted.

Footballers have so far been limited to individual training.