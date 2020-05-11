Coronavirus and sport - Monday's updates as sports discuss return

The Premier League is set for a decisive few days in establishing whether it is possible to resume and complete the current season.
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden says daily exercise has been "so important" to our health and wellbeing as he confirms sports such as golf basketball, tennis and fishing can return among members of the same household.
'We are moving closer'
"This week there will be more clarity and we will know roughly, what direction we are heading," says Barrow AFC boss Ian Evatt.
Decisive week for Premier League
Dan Roan
BBC Sports editor
The Premier League is set for a decisive few days in establishing whether it is possible to resume and complete the current season.
Club officials will meet on Monday to continue talks on Project Restart.
Prime minister Boris Johnson did not mention professional sport in unveiling plans to reopen society on Sunday.
The government is expected to announce on Monday that some elite athletes can start an initial phase of restricted group training later this week.
That will depend on medical protocols being finalised and accepted.
Footballers have so far been limited to individual training.
Daily exercise 'important' to health
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden says daily exercise has been "so important" to our health and wellbeing as he confirms sports such as golf basketball, tennis and fishing can return among members of the same household.
Golfers urged to 'act responsbily'
Golf courses in England have been given the go-ahead to re-open from Wednesday, as long as players are alone or playing with members of their household only.
England Golf said in a statement: "There is no change to the current position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and so golf courses in these countries must remain closed for now.
"It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation throughout the UK and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come.
"As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant Government determines it is safe to do so.
"We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times.
"Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes."
