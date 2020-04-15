Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield today, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today marks 31 years since the disaster at Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989, in which 96 people died.

Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said the service was due to be the last of its type.

“In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield," she said.

“We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.”