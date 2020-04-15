Live

Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Hillsborough memorial service postponed

    Football

    The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield today, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Today marks 31 years since the disaster at Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989, in which 96 people died.

    Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said the service was due to be the last of its type.

    “In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield," she said.

    “We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.”

    Hillsborough memorial
  2. Olympics postponement makes Muhammad hungrier for gold

    Taekwondo

    Nick Hope

    BBC Olympic sports reporter

    Lutalo Muhammad
    British taekwondo fighter Lutalo Muhammad says the 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has made him “hungrier” for gold and insists success would mean “even more” to him after the coronavirus outbreak.

    The 28-year-old, who took silver at Rio 2016 after an agonising last-second defeat in the -80kg final, has struggled with injuries since then and is one of two fighters – along with Mahama Cho – in contention for the sole Team GB men’s heavyweight position at next year’s Olympics.

    Muhammad says he’ll use the extra 12 months to become an “even better version” of himself, but also backs the Games to be the “greatest Olympics ever” and a “bigger global celebration” than usual, as the world recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.

  3. Good morning

    We'll have all the latest updates for you throughout the day as coronavirus continues to impact on sport.

