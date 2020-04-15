Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield today, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today marks 31 years since the disaster at Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989, in which 96 people died.
Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said the service was due to be the last of its type.
“In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield," she said.
“We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.”
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Olympics postponement makes Muhammad hungrier for gold
Taekwondo
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
British taekwondo fighter Lutalo Muhammad says the 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has made him “hungrier” for gold and insists success would mean “even more” to him after the coronavirus outbreak.
The 28-year-old, who took silver at Rio 2016 after an agonising last-second defeat in the -80kg final, has struggled with injuries since then and is one of two fighters – along with Mahama Cho – in contention for the sole Team GB men’s heavyweight position at next year’s Olympics.
Muhammad says he’ll use the extra 12 months to become an “even better version” of himself, but also backs the Games to be the “greatest Olympics ever” and a “bigger global celebration” than usual, as the world recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.
