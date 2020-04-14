Live

Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's updates

All times stated are UK

  1. Tour de France set to be postponed

    Cycling

    The Tour de France looks set to be postponed following the French government's extension of a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that restrictions on public events would continue until mid-July.

    Cycling's biggest race, won by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal last year, is due to run from 27 June to 19 July.

    Read more here.

    Tour de France 2019
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Good morning

    We'll have all the latest updates for you throughout the day as coronavirus continues to impact on sport.

