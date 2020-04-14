Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's updates

The Tour de France looks set to be postponed following the French government's extension of a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that restrictions on public events would continue until mid-July. Cycling's biggest race, won by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal last year, is due to run from 27 June to 19 July. Read more here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Tour de France set to be postponed
Cycling
The Tour de France looks set to be postponed following the French government's extension of a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that restrictions on public events would continue until mid-July.
Cycling's biggest race, won by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal last year, is due to run from 27 June to 19 July.
Read more here.
Good morning
We'll have all the latest updates for you throughout the day as coronavirus continues to impact on sport.