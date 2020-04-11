Coronavirus and sport - Saturday's latest updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Olympic champion Adam Peaty helped raise over £17,000 for the NHS after raffling off his Rio 2016 racing suit and cycling 100km at home this week.

Over 620 people joined the swimmer digitally for his turbo trainer challenge, which raised over £4200.

A raffle, to help the on going fight against Covid-19, added in excess of £13,000 for the trunks the he claimed his Olympic gold in.

“Thank you to everyone who helped raise this,” said Peaty.

The 50m and 100m breaststroke world record holder admits it has been “tough” to refocus after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but insists he felt compelled to do “something special” for the National Health Service.

“I don’t usually have much spare time due to training and it’s hard when the main focus in your life has been moved, but it’s incomparable to the tension and pain people are going through out there right now,” Peaty told BBC Sport.

“It’s a really bad situation for so many, with the strain on the NHS, Boris (Johnson) in hospital, nurses with bruises on their faces because of the masks and then you’re hearing there’s not enough PPE for people on the front line who are risking their lives every day,” he said.

“I just wanted to do something to help support people and whatever money we raised was money the NHS didn’t have, so it’s a great cause.”