A Question of Sport

Listen: A Question of Sport

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. This week on A Question of Sport: The Podcast

    Listen live from 2pm on BBC Radio 5 Live or via the BBC Sounds app

    Joining host Mark Chapman and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell this week is former England cricketer and World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent, plus England and Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care.

    The first episode of A Question of Sport: The Podcast with former footballers Dion Dublin and Karen Carney is available here on BBC Sounds.

    Ebony Rainford-Brent
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top