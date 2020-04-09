Live

Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Saints board, coaches and players agree to wage deferral

    Southampton

    Southampton have announced that the club's board of directors, the first-team manager, his coaching staff and the first-team squad have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June.

    All activity at Staplewood Campus, St Mary’s Stadium and the club's other sites continue to be suspended except for essential activities, which will be reviewed at the end of April.

    The Premier League club also confirmed that it will not use the government’s Job Retention Scheme during April, May and June.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. James won't enjoy 'closure' if NBA season not completed

    LeBron James has said he won’t be able to enjoy “closure” on the Los Angeles Lakers’ superb season if it is unable to be completed.

    With 19 games until the play-offs, the NBA season was halted with the Lakers having easily the best win-loss record in the Western Conference, at 49-14.

    In a conference call with reporters, James said while he could be proud of the Lakers’ performances this season, he would still feel less than fulfilled if the season can not be completed.

    “I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

    “(But) I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season.”

    LeBron James
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. NRL set to restart on 28 May

    The Australian Rugby League (ARL) Commission has announced the NRL is planning to restart the competition on 28 May and also intends to play a full three-game State of Origin series.

    In making the announcement, the NRL reiterated that the grand final would remain in its traditional format of one match, played in Sydney.

    Sydney Roosters players celebrate after winning the 2019 grand final
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Hefty blow' if Anniversary Games are not at London Stadium

    Dan Roan

    BBC Sports editor

    The new head of UK Athletics (UKA) said the organisation's finances would take "a hefty blow" if the coronavirus crisis meant it could not stage July's Anniversary Games at London Stadium.

    Chief executive Joanna Coates told BBC Sport she is "not prepared to walk away" from talks aimed at resolving a dispute with West Ham United over the venue.

    The governing body reconfigures the stadium each summer to stage its flagship event.

    But West Ham may still be using the stadium in July if the suspended football season resumes.

    UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Premier League players launch initiative to help NHS

    There have been calls for Premier League players to take a pay cut while the competition has been suspended. But they have now launched a "collective initiative" to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them "where they are needed most".

    The initiative - named #PlayersTogether - has been set up to "help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    It has partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT). Health Secretary Matt Hancock "warmly welcomed" the "big-hearted decision".

    Premier League logo
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Good morning.

    Throughout the day, we will keep you updated on how the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to affect the world of sport.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top