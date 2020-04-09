Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's updates

LeBron James has said he won’t be able to enjoy “closure” on the Los Angeles Lakers’ superb season if it is unable to be completed.

With 19 games until the play-offs, the NBA season was halted with the Lakers having easily the best win-loss record in the Western Conference, at 49-14.

In a conference call with reporters, James said while he could be proud of the Lakers’ performances this season, he would still feel less than fulfilled if the season can not be completed.

“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

“(But) I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season.”