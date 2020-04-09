Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's updates

Saints board, coaches and players agree to wage deferral
Southampton
Southampton have announced that the club's board of directors, the first-team manager, his coaching staff and the first-team squad have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June.
All activity at Staplewood Campus, St Mary’s Stadium and the club's other sites continue to be suspended except for essential activities, which will be reviewed at the end of April.
The Premier League club also confirmed that it will not use the government’s Job Retention Scheme during April, May and June.
James won't enjoy 'closure' if NBA season not completed
LeBron James has said he won’t be able to enjoy “closure” on the Los Angeles Lakers’ superb season if it is unable to be completed.
With 19 games until the play-offs, the NBA season was halted with the Lakers having easily the best win-loss record in the Western Conference, at 49-14.
In a conference call with reporters, James said while he could be proud of the Lakers’ performances this season, he would still feel less than fulfilled if the season can not be completed.
“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.
“(But) I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season.”
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
NRL set to restart on 28 May
The Australian Rugby League (ARL) Commission has announced the NRL is planning to restart the competition on 28 May and also intends to play a full three-game State of Origin series.
In making the announcement, the NRL reiterated that the grand final would remain in its traditional format of one match, played in Sydney.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Hefty blow' if Anniversary Games are not at London Stadium
The new head of UK Athletics (UKA) said the organisation's finances would take "a hefty blow" if the coronavirus crisis meant it could not stage July's Anniversary Games at London Stadium.
Chief executive Joanna Coates told BBC Sport she is "not prepared to walk away" from talks aimed at resolving a dispute with West Ham United over the venue.
The governing body reconfigures the stadium each summer to stage its flagship event.
But West Ham may still be using the stadium in July if the suspended football season resumes.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Premier League players launch initiative to help NHS
There have been calls for Premier League players to take a pay cut while the competition has been suspended. But they have now launched a "collective initiative" to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them "where they are needed most".
The initiative - named #PlayersTogether - has been set up to "help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It has partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT). Health Secretary Matt Hancock "warmly welcomed" the "big-hearted decision".
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Good morning.
Throughout the day, we will keep you updated on how the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to affect the world of sport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Saints board, coaches and players agree to wage deferral
Southampton
Southampton have announced that the club's board of directors, the first-team manager, his coaching staff and the first-team squad have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June.
All activity at Staplewood Campus, St Mary’s Stadium and the club's other sites continue to be suspended except for essential activities, which will be reviewed at the end of April.
The Premier League club also confirmed that it will not use the government’s Job Retention Scheme during April, May and June.
James won't enjoy 'closure' if NBA season not completed
LeBron James has said he won’t be able to enjoy “closure” on the Los Angeles Lakers’ superb season if it is unable to be completed.
With 19 games until the play-offs, the NBA season was halted with the Lakers having easily the best win-loss record in the Western Conference, at 49-14.
In a conference call with reporters, James said while he could be proud of the Lakers’ performances this season, he would still feel less than fulfilled if the season can not be completed.
“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.
“(But) I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season.”
NRL set to restart on 28 May
The Australian Rugby League (ARL) Commission has announced the NRL is planning to restart the competition on 28 May and also intends to play a full three-game State of Origin series.
In making the announcement, the NRL reiterated that the grand final would remain in its traditional format of one match, played in Sydney.
'Hefty blow' if Anniversary Games are not at London Stadium
Dan Roan
BBC Sports editor
The new head of UK Athletics (UKA) said the organisation's finances would take "a hefty blow" if the coronavirus crisis meant it could not stage July's Anniversary Games at London Stadium.
Chief executive Joanna Coates told BBC Sport she is "not prepared to walk away" from talks aimed at resolving a dispute with West Ham United over the venue.
The governing body reconfigures the stadium each summer to stage its flagship event.
But West Ham may still be using the stadium in July if the suspended football season resumes.
Premier League players launch initiative to help NHS
There have been calls for Premier League players to take a pay cut while the competition has been suspended. But they have now launched a "collective initiative" to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them "where they are needed most".
The initiative - named #PlayersTogether - has been set up to "help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It has partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT). Health Secretary Matt Hancock "warmly welcomed" the "big-hearted decision".
Post update
Good morning.
Throughout the day, we will keep you updated on how the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to affect the world of sport.