Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

The summer transfer window will be moved and contracts ending on 30 June will be extended for a short period under proposals agreed by all football's major stakeholders, world governing body Fifa has confirmed.

It is now accepted by all parties that the initial hope of completing the 2019-20 season by 30 June will not happen.

After agreement was reached with major stakeholders about the way forward, new proposals have been approved by Fifa's Bureau of Council.

With many player contracts scheduled to expire at the end of June, it has been agreed those deals will automatically extend until whenever the season eventually ends - with new deals beginning before the 2020-21 season starts.

