Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

  1. Contract extensions...

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    The summer transfer window will be moved and contracts ending on 30 June will be extended for a short period under proposals agreed by all football's major stakeholders, world governing body Fifa has confirmed.

    It is now accepted by all parties that the initial hope of completing the 2019-20 season by 30 June will not happen.

    After agreement was reached with major stakeholders about the way forward, new proposals have been approved by Fifa's Bureau of Council.

    With many player contracts scheduled to expire at the end of June, it has been agreed those deals will automatically extend until whenever the season eventually ends - with new deals beginning before the 2020-21 season starts.

    Read more from Simon here.

  2. Dark times for football

    Premier League
    Let's start with football.

    Yesterday we saw some tough words from the bosses of the Premier League and Football Association.

    Premier League chief executive Richard Masters warned of "further losses" if the situation "deepens and extends" beyond this season. He said around £1bn could be lost.

    Meanwhile Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said: "Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection."

    To read all about it, click here.

  3. Good morning!

    Sport ground closed
    Good morning one and all.

    It is Wednesday (we say this as the days can merge into one right now) and if you stick with us we will fill this page with all the latest on the sporting shutdown.

    We will bring you the key updates and some of the lighter stuff too.

    Stay safe, stay home.

    And if you can, stay with us.

