Coronavirus and sport - latest updates

In case you missed it last night, Premier League leaders Liverpool apologised and reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave.

On Saturday, the club said they were going to apply to the government's taxpayer-funded job retention scheme, sparking a fierce backlash.

But in a letter to their fans, chief executive Peter Moore said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that."

He added that the Reds have "opted to find alternative means" to pay staff.

