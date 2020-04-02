Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's latest updates

The Jockey Club will donate 10,000 tickets to the NHS and social care sector in Merseyside for the first day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse.
The day, which is due to take place on Thursday, 8 April 2021, will also be re-named Liverpool’s NHS Day in honour of the dedicated NHS staff and volunteers across Merseyside who are working tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients.
In recognition of the hard work and commitment of carers who are providing support for vulnerable people in the community through this crisis, The Jockey Club will ensure professional carers from the social care sector will also benefit from the initiative.
Norwich staff donate £200,000
Norwich City’s playing squad, head coach Daniel Farke and executive committee members have agreed to donate a percentage of their salaries to help those affected by the coronavirus.
The club’s owners and directors have also contributed.
The money, which amounts to over £200,000, will initially be used to buy and distribute food and essential toiletry packages for those in need in the Norwich and the wider Norfolk community.
A team of volunteers will help assemble the packages at Carrow Road, while the club will make use of the Community Sports Foundation’s minibuses to help distribute in conjunction with local community groups.
Funds will also be released to a selection of local charities and organisations.
