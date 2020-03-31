Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

"I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge," he said.
"Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel."
The countdown clocks have already been reset in Japan...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Dasaolu aiming for Tokyo after injury comeback
The delay has given British sprinter James Dasaolu an extra year in his bid to return as a contender on the international stage.
Mike Henson spoke to the 32-year-old and found out how personal training and public generosity are fuelling him.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Olympics 'the light at the end of the tunnel' - Bach
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the Games can be "the light at the end of this tunnel" when they take place next year.
"I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge," he said.
"Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel."
The countdown clocks have already been reset in Japan...
Dasaolu aiming for Tokyo after injury comeback
The delay has given British sprinter James Dasaolu an extra year in his bid to return as a contender on the international stage.
Mike Henson spoke to the 32-year-old and found out how personal training and public generosity are fuelling him.
Read all about it here.
'Nice to have a definite date' for Olympics
Athletes have been responding to Monday's announcement that the Tokyo Olympic Games will now start on 23 July 2021, a year later than scheduled.
Olympic silver medallist Victoria Thornley is grateful for the quick decision-making of the organisers.
"I thought it would have taken a few more weeks so it's really nice to have the definite date," said Thornley.
"There's a bit more certainty in our scheduling and planning going forward and we know what we're aiming for now."
Welcome
Thank you for joining us.
We will be bringing you updates on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world of sport.