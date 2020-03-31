Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the Games can be "the light at the end of this tunnel" when they take place next year.

"I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge," he said.

"Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel."

The countdown clocks have already been reset in Japan...