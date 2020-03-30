Coronavirus and sport - latest updates

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting on Monday.

The club is beginning live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.

"It's a bit strange for all of us, but I've got my head around it," Winks told the club's website.

"We've all been given a schedule, but it's flexible, we can do it in our own time."So, for instance, I might have a lie in one day, but then I'll work later. The important thing is to get it done."

On Sunday, the club said it gave Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min permission to return to their home countries.

Son flew to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.