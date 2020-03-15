Coronavirus hits sport - latest

You might have seen Southampton and Manchester City take part in a game of noughts and crosses, while Watford played out their match with Leicester City on Football Manager. Let us know using the hashtag #mynosportweekend
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get Involved - what did you do this weekend without sport?
You might have seen Southampton and Manchester City take part in a game of noughts and crosses, while Watford played out their match with Leicester City on Football Manager.
Let us know using the hashtag #mynosportweekend
British elite swimmers shine in Edinburgh
Some sport is taking place across the weekend, and Britain's best swimmers did in Edinburgh what they do best... win races.
England's Adam Peaty swam the quickest 100m breaststroke time in the world this year to beat his own meet record at the Edinburgh International Meet.
Duncan Scott set a new Scottish record with victory in the men's 50m freestyle.
The 22-year-old won in 22.21 seconds - a lifetime best - to eclipse the mark held by Jack Thorpe since 2018.
Compatriot Kathleen Dawson, victorious in the women's 100m backstroke on Friday, added the 50m gold in a meet record time of 28.07.
'You have to complete the season' - Focus pundits say delay is best option
'I'll put life on line to win medal' - Indian shooter
Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan says he will put his "life on the line" to win an Olympic medal at Tokyo despite concerns about the health risks to athletes from the coronavirus outbreak.
"If the Olympics were to be held now, despite the health risk that the coronavirus poses, I would go and compete without even thinking about the consequences," Khan told the Indian Express newspaper.
There has also been suggestions that the Games could take place without spectators.
"Personally, I don't mind that," said Khan, who earned his spot at the Olympics by winning a silver medal at the Asian Championship in Doha last year.
Dutch GP set for KO?
The Press Association understands that the Dutch Grand Prix is set to be the next race pulled from Formula One's schedule due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Official confirmation is expected at the start of next week.
Post update
Yet another day with little sport about bar a few events, including Castleford Tigers v St Helens in the Super League and also Challenge Cup rugby.
You can watch Newcastle Thunder v Dewsbury Rams on the website from 14:45 GMT!!!
Meanwhile, we will bring you the latest news on how the coronavirus has impacted and continues to impact sport.