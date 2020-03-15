Coronavirus hits sport - latest

Some sport is taking place across the weekend, and Britain's best swimmers did in Edinburgh what they do best... win races.

England's Adam Peaty swam the quickest 100m breaststroke time in the world this year to beat his own meet record at the Edinburgh International Meet.

Duncan Scott set a new Scottish record with victory in the men's 50m freestyle.

The 22-year-old won in 22.21 seconds - a lifetime best - to eclipse the mark held by Jack Thorpe since 2018.

Compatriot Kathleen Dawson, victorious in the women's 100m backstroke on Friday, added the 50m gold in a meet record time of 28.07.