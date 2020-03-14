Coronavirus in sport latest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is "feeling better already" after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners have closed their training ground, while staff who had recent contact with Arteta are self-isolating.

"Thanks for your words and support," the Spaniard, 37, wrote on Twitter. "We're all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge.

"Everyone's health is all that matters right now. Protect each other by following the guidelines," he added.

"We'll come through this together."

