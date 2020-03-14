Coronavirus in sport latest

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of the world's major sporting events in an unprecedented 24 hours.
As Friday began, the Premier League was one of the last football competitions standing - albeit with fans awaiting the outcome of an emergency meeting.
During the wait, at 10:20 GMT, England's men's cricket Test tour or Sri Lanka was cancelled. Then at about 11:00 GMT the Premier League and EFL announced:no football until April.
In fact, there will be no elite football in the whole of Britain for the next three weeks at least - with BBC Sport's Dan Roan reporting that a Premier League and EFL re-start on 3-4 April is privately deemed "almost impossible".
The only Six Nations fixture still scheduled for this weekend, Wales v Scotland, was definitely on at 09:30 GMT, but called off by 14:00.
More followed.The Masters was also postponed at 14:00, and it was announced at 17:05 that April's London Marathon will be moved to October.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'feeling better already'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is "feeling better already" after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Gunners have closed their training ground, while staff who had recent contact with Arteta are self-isolating.
"Thanks for your words and support," the Spaniard, 37, wrote on Twitter. "We're all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge.
"Everyone's health is all that matters right now. Protect each other by following the guidelines," he added.
"We'll come through this together."
There is sport out there...
If you look hard enough there is sport to follow.
England's Alice Hewson is three shots off the lead going into the final 18 holes of the South African Open.
That was the Friday that was
There was still some live sport happening. A crowd of 68,859 watched Al Boum Photo win a second successive Cheltenham Gold Cup.
