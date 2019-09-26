Watch: Pool - IPA Tour 4 International Open

The International Open is the fourth of five events on the IPA Tour, with the Irish Open, English Open and the European Open having taken place in February, March and August, respectively. The Isle of Man Open is the final competition and is set to take place in October.

The men's professional, men's open and women's titles will all be up for grabs in Tynemouth this weekend.

In the pro ranks, the winner is the first to win eight frames and the open event is a first-to-seven format.

The ladies event sees eight groups of four players in a round-robin format, with the group winners progressing through to the knockout stages. Each match is the best of 9 frames.