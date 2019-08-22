Watch: England National Touch Rugby Championships

England Touch Rugby Copyright: England Touch Rugby

The English National Championships are the first step along the road to representing England in international competition. Only players who take part – and impress – will be considered to represent their country, so the stakes are high.

Rather than playing for their regular club sides, the players join one of seven regional teams – North East Raiders, North West Blades, West Wildcats, Midlands Tigers, South West Saxons, South East Sharks and South East Taipans.

There are opportunities to impress this weekend for juniors as well as for prospective senior internationals in men’s, women’s and mixed matches, and events for seniors and masters (veteran players for older age groups) will take place in Nottingham later in the year, meaning every player gets a fair chance to show off their skills in the hope of getting their chance on touch rugby’s biggest stages.