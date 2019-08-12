Reaction after the opening Premier League weekend

So what have you made to your team's start to the new season? Which new signings have shone and who still needs time to settle?
Oh and what about VAR? It looked in pretty good working order to me? What did you make of it though?
Feel free to drop me a line with your observations...
'A work in progress'
Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea
As I mentioned earlier, I was not expecting Manchester United to smash four past Chelsea.
So is it a new dawn at Old Trafford? More like 'a work in progress' I would say and it seems manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with that interpretation as well.
Still the average age of the United starting XI was the youngest of any side in the Premier League at the weekend and it was also the club's biggest win over Chelsea in a top-flight match since a 4-0 win in March 1965.
Decent start.
'We'll have to play with our hands chopped off'
The weekend also saw the introduction of VAR, although Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo wasn't a happy with the system after his side had a goal ruled out in their scoreless draw at Leicester.
'Lampard stunned by Jose attack'
If it wasn't bad enough that Frank Lampard suffered the heaviest defeat by a Chelsea manager in their first game since Danny Blanchflower lost 7-2 at Middlesbrough in 1978, his old mentor, Jose Mourinho had a little pop from the TV studio on Sunday.
It did not go down well.
'On your Marcs'
Ditto The Sun.
'Rashford puts Chelsea to the sword'
The Guardian focus on Marcus Rashford's contribution to Manchester United's handsome win over Chelsea.
'I loved Maguire'
Now our player rater had Aaron Wan-Bissaka down as player of the match in Manchester United's win over Chelsea.
But it seems former United defender and Sky TV pundit Gary Neville has picked another of the club's new signings out for special praise.
I'm in camp Neville on this... but they probably should have bought him 12 months ago.
'Cheeky Devils'
The Daily Telegraph lead with Manchester United's four-goal demolition of Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Must admit, I did not see that coming.
Right before we start dissecting all the weekend action let's have a ganders at the national newspaper back pages.....
Good morning
Good morning. What an opening weekend of Premier League football eh.
Liverpool got the show on the road on Friday evening with a thumping win over Norwich, Champions Manchester City smashed five at West Ham and Manchester United scored four against Chelsea.
There were also victories for Arsenal, Brighton, Burnley and Tottenham as 27 goals flew in up and down the country.
We're back in business.