Watch: Touch Rugby - European Club Championships 2019

How is touch played?
Teams are made up of 14 players, sometimes mixed gender, with six on the pitch at any one time, and substitutions are allowed at any point during the game.
The attacking side has six chances to score before the ball is turned over to the defensive team, and as with all other types of rugby the ball must be passed backwards.
The touch is the equivalent of a tackle in rugby league. After a touch, the player in possession places the ball on the ground and steps over it. The referee’s decision is final on whether a player has been touched – there’s no VAR!
A touchdown is scored by grounding the ball on or behind the try-line, which scores one point.
Find out more on the sport and opportunities to get involved via the England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland touch associations as well as the international game.
Watching the European Club Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have coverage from both sets of pool stages and the finals, which take place from 14:00 BST on Sunday. You can watch all of the coverage on BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs, with all of the action also available live and as catch-up via the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 3 August
10:00-17:30 – First pool stage
Sunday 4 August
09:00-17:30 – Second pool stage and finals
The many benefits of touch rugby
The try line is in sight! A straight sprint between her and the defender… and she's over, what a score, all without a finger being laid on her!
That's touch rugby!
There are no rucks, mauls or scrums but the game still offers all of the fitness benefits of the full-contact game, as well as a great place to socialise.
O2 Touch Rugby sessions are run right across country, with most local rugby clubs providing an opportunity to get involved. To read more click here.
England stars of 2018 have even given it a go…