Watch: Touch Rugby - European Club Championships 2019

Touch Rugby England Copyright: Touch Rugby England

Teams are made up of 14 players, sometimes mixed gender, with six on the pitch at any one time, and substitutions are allowed at any point during the game.

The attacking side has six chances to score before the ball is turned over to the defensive team, and as with all other types of rugby the ball must be passed backwards.

The touch is the equivalent of a tackle in rugby league. After a touch, the player in possession places the ball on the ground and steps over it. The referee’s decision is final on whether a player has been touched – there’s no VAR!

A touchdown is scored by grounding the ball on or behind the try-line, which scores one point.

Find out more on the sport and opportunities to get involved via the England , Scotland , Wales and Ireland touch associations as well as the international game.