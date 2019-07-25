Watch: Skateboarding - SLS World Tour Los Angeles - women's & men's finals

How to follow the Street Skateboarding League World Tour
How to follow the Street Skateboarding League World Tour
All timings are BST and subject to change
You can follow live coverage of the Street Skateboarding League World Tour in Los Angeles across our Red Button, Connected TV and online platforms. If you happen to miss the live broadcast you can catch up with repeats the following day or via the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 28 July
Women’s final: 00:00-01:30 - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
Men’s final: 02:45-04:15 - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
Monday 28 July
Women’s final: 11:30-13:00 - repeat on BBC Red Button
Men’s final: 13:00-14:30 - repeat on BBC Red Button
All you need to know about the Street League Skateboarding World Tour
Street League Skateboarding was founded by professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010 and sees professional street skateboarders compete against each other for the largest monetary prize in the history of skateboarding.
This year’s SLS World Tour features a new multi-round event format that replaces the Pro Open event. Each stop will include a Global Open Round that will give more skaters the opportunity to work their way up the rankings and solidify a spot on the SLS World Tour. After this round they move on to quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.
The tour kicked off in London earlier this year and this weekend moves on to Los Angeles, U.S before hitting its third stop at the World Championships in Mexico City, Mexico.
On its’ final stop before the World Championships the best skateboarders will be competing against each other for crucial championship points.
Learn how to do a kickflip
Milton Keynes’ Alex Decunha shows BBC Sport how to perform “one of his favourite tricks” – the kickflip.
Get Inspired: How to get into Skateboarding
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Improving coordination, balance, endurance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.
Learning exciting tricks and flips requires patience and perseverance, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.
Skate Board England has all the information to get started, or get back into skateboarding. If you live north of the border, you can meet like-minded people through Skateboard Scotland, membership is free!
If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.