Where next for England after World Cup heartache?

The Lionesses lost 2-1 in Lyon, with Ellen White having a goal ruled out by the VAR for offside and captain Steph Houghton having a late penalty saved.
"I've told them no tears tonight," said Neville. "I'm proud. They have touched the hearts of the nation.
"I couldn't ask for more. We had the time of our lives."
So where next? Well first up is Saturday's third-place play-off against either Sweden or the Netherlands but after that Neville says he is already looking towards Euro 2021, which is being held in England - with the final at Wembley.
Tearful White 'devastated' after Women's World Cup exit
England 1-2 USA
Ellen White expresses her pride to be English following the Lionesses' semi-final exit from the Women's World Cup to USA.
My players gave everything - Neville
England 1-2 USA
England's hopes of first Women's World Cup final dashed
England 1-2 USA
England's dreams of reaching their first Women's World Cup final were dashed as Steph Houghton's late penalty was saved in a dramatic semi-final loss to holders the United States.
The England skipper's 84th-minute spot-kick was held by Alyssa Naeher, shortly before Houghton's fellow centre-back Millie Bright was sent off for a second bookable offence, as the Lionesses exited at the last-four stage for a third major tournament in a row.
Winger Christen Press and striker Alex Morgan scored with headers either side of Ellen White's instinctive equaliser as the USA took a deserved 2-1 lead in a frenetic first half.
But White thought she had equalised with a low strike from Jill Scott's flicked through ball, only to be found to be marginally offside on a video assistant referee (VAR) review.
Did you get all that.....?
England 1-2 USA
First things first.
Let's have a little recap of how the action unfolded in Lyon last night.
'Simply agonising'
If ever a picture of two words summed up a defeat....need I say more.
'End of the world'
The Times
The Times also focus their coverage on the Lionesses.
I'd be amazed if Steph Houghton's penalty miss reaction wasn't mimicked by millions watching the game on the TV.
'We're Hought'
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror back page is devoted to the Lionesses
'Agony'
The Daily Express
The Daily Express back page captures the mood and events in Lyon perfectly.
'Lionesses bow out with pride'
Independent
The Independent lead with England.
But first what have the national newspapers made of it all.....
England's march to the World Cup semi-finals and dramatic exit has made the front and back pages.
But where now for the Lionesses? We'll get to that shortly....
Good morning
Good morning. It feels like we've been here before doesn't it....
England bowing out of another World Cup semi-final with the usual accompaniment of heartache.
A spirited Lionesses side saw Steph Houghton's late penalty saved, an Ellen White equaliser chalked off by the video assistant referee and Millie Bright sent-off late on.
It was drama central but there was no route past holders the United States, in the Women's World Cup.
'I've moved on from this already'
England 1-2 USA
