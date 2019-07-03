England players after losing to USA
Where next for England after World Cup heartache?

By Steve Sutcliffe

  1. 'I've moved on from this already'

    England 1-2 USA

    Phil Neville
    England's players left "their hearts and souls on the pitch" in their Women's World Cup semi-final defeat by the USA, says boss Phil Neville.

    The Lionesses lost 2-1 in Lyon, with Ellen White having a goal ruled out by the VAR for offside and captain Steph Houghton having a late penalty saved.

    "I've told them no tears tonight," said Neville. "I'm proud. They have touched the hearts of the nation.

    "I couldn't ask for more. We had the time of our lives."

    So where next? Well first up is Saturday's third-place play-off against either Sweden or the Netherlands but after that Neville says he is already looking towards Euro 2021, which is being held in England - with the final at Wembley.

    You can read more about that here.

  2. Tearful White 'devastated' after Women's World Cup exit

    England 1-2 USA

    Ellen White expresses her pride to be English following the Lionesses' semi-final exit from the Women's World Cup to USA.

    Video caption: Ellen White's post-match reaction following Women's World Cup exit
  3. My players gave everything - Neville

    England 1-2 USA

    Video caption: Phil Neville's post-match reaction to England's defeat to USA
  4. England's hopes of first Women's World Cup final dashed

    England 1-2 USA

    Ellen White and Jodie Taylor
    England's dreams of reaching their first Women's World Cup final were dashed as Steph Houghton's late penalty was saved in a dramatic semi-final loss to holders the United States.

    The England skipper's 84th-minute spot-kick was held by Alyssa Naeher, shortly before Houghton's fellow centre-back Millie Bright was sent off for a second bookable offence, as the Lionesses exited at the last-four stage for a third major tournament in a row.

    Winger Christen Press and striker Alex Morgan scored with headers either side of Ellen White's instinctive equaliser as the USA took a deserved 2-1 lead in a frenetic first half.

    But White thought she had equalised with a low strike from Jill Scott's flicked through ball, only to be found to be marginally offside on a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

    Did you get all that.....?

    If not my colleague Tom Garry has got all the above and more covered in his match report here.

  5. Watch:Highlights from Eng;land's dramatic semi-final

    England 1-2 USA

    First things first.

    Let's have a little recap of how the action unfolded in Lyon last night.

    Video caption: Highlights: England 1-2 USA
  6. 'Simply agonising'

    If ever a picture of two words summed up a defeat....need I say more.

    Telegraph sport page
  7. 'End of the world'

    The Times

    The Times also focus their coverage on the Lionesses.

    I'd be amazed if Steph Houghton's penalty miss reaction wasn't mimicked by millions watching the game on the TV.

    The Times back page
  8. 'We're Hought'

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror back page is devoted to the Lionesses

    Daily Mirror back page
  9. 'Agony'

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express back page captures the mood and events in Lyon perfectly.

    Daily Express back page
  10. 'Lionesses bow out with pride'

    Independent

    The Independent lead with England.

    The Independent
    But first what have the national newspapers made of it all.....

    England's march to the World Cup semi-finals and dramatic exit has made the front and back pages.

    But where now for the Lionesses? We'll get to that shortly....

  13. Good morning

    Good morning. It feels like we've been here before doesn't it....

    England bowing out of another World Cup semi-final with the usual accompaniment of heartache.

    A spirited Lionesses side saw Steph Houghton's late penalty saved, an Ellen White equaliser chalked off by the video assistant referee and Millie Bright sent-off late on.

    It was drama central but there was no route past holders the United States, in the Women's World Cup.

    Ellen White
    Phil Neville and Steph Houghton
    Phil Neville and his England players
