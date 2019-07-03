Where next for England after World Cup heartache?

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

England's players left "their hearts and souls on the pitch" in their Women's World Cup semi-final defeat by the USA, says boss Phil Neville.

The Lionesses lost 2-1 in Lyon, with Ellen White having a goal ruled out by the VAR for offside and captain Steph Houghton having a late penalty saved.

"I've told them no tears tonight," said Neville. "I'm proud. They have touched the hearts of the nation.

"I couldn't ask for more. We had the time of our lives."

So where next? Well first up is Saturday's third-place play-off against either Sweden or the Netherlands but after that Neville says he is already looking towards Euro 2021, which is being held in England - with the final at Wembley.

