Liverpool parade
Live

Reaction to a sensational weekend of sport

Summary

  1. Jurgen Klopp ends trophy drought with Champions League victory over Spurs
  2. More than 750,000 Reds fans line the streets of Liverpool for victory parade
  3. Huge underdog Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Anthony Joshua in heavyweight world-title bout
  4. Konta through to French Open quarters; Serena Williams suffers shock third round defeat
  Get involved: #bbcfootball or 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. England Lionesses: Laura Bassett announces retirement

    Former England defender Laura Bassett, who made 61 appearances for her country, has announced her retirement.

    The 35-year-old played for a number of Women's Super League clubs, including Birmingham City and Chelsea.

    Bassett began her career at Coventry in 2000 and most recently played for W-League's Canberra United in early 2018.

    "It has been a privilege to play a tiny part in Lioness history and to have experienced the progression of women's football in England," she said.

    Read more here.

    Former England defender Laura Bassett
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Joshua on 'minor setback' of defeat

    Anthony Joshua suffers sensational defeat in US debut

    Luke Reddy

    BBC Sport at Madison Square Garden

    Anthony Joshua vowed to "get the belts back" after calling his sensational heavyweight world-title defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr a "minor setback".

    Joshua, 29, was floored four times as Ruiz defied underdog status to win in seven rounds and deliver a true shock to the sport at Madison Square Garden.

    He said: "It's a test of character. I'll see what is next and move on."

    Promoter Eddie Hearn said a rematch is a "must win" because Joshua's options will be "nothing after that".

    A rematch clause was part of the contract and Hearn said he expected it to take place "in England in November or December". Ruiz himself says he will take the contest at any time.

    More here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Anthony Joshua vows to 'get belts back' after 'minor' setback
  6. Lift off for Liverpool; crossroads for Spurs

    Liverpool win the Champions League

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    As Liverpool and Tottenham's supporters made their way out of Madrid at dawn on Sunday, the emotions were as contrasting as they had been hours earlier at the vast Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

    Liverpool's followers were jaded but exultant at Barajas Airport after a 2-0 win that made the club kings of Europe for the sixth time, while the Spurs fans reflected on an historic first Champions League final appearance that ended in bitter disappointment.

    When the celebrations subside, which may take a while, and the hurt eases, this night of searing heat on the outskirts of Spain's capital will provide a defining moment for Liverpool and Spurs.

    More here.

    Liverpool and Spurs
    Copyright: Reuters
  7. Get Involved

    Showing my age. Swapped tickets to witness one biggest shocks ever in sports. Witnessed a team of American students beat might of Russian military. USA beat USSR in Lake Placid in 1980.
    Anon
  8. 'Liverpool want to tie down Klopp'

    Monday's The Times

    The Times

    The Times
    Copyright: The Times
  9. 'Ticket to ride'

    Monday's Daily Express

    The Daily Express

    Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
  10. 'Joy of six'

    Monday's Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  11. 'Mo limits'

    Monday's Daily Star

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  12. 'This is just the start... this is the end'

    Monday's Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror

    I think today's Daily Mirror does a pretty good job of summing the weekend up...

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  13. Brew up!

    It only feels right to have a browse through the newspapers as we start the new week.

    Get the kettle on.

    Make me one while you're there, please? Milk and two sugars. Ta.

  15. Get Involved

    Okay so Liverpool winning their sixth Champions League is obviously a huge story.

    But, and don't @ me Liverpool fans, I don't think I can really believe that Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. Madness.

    So, with that in mind, for today's get involved, I want to know:

    Where does AJ's defeat rank in the biggest sporting shocks of all time?

    What is the most memorable sporting shock you remember?

    Were you in the crowd of one of sport's historic defeats/wins?

    Get involved using #bbcboxing or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!)

    And for those of you who still have a sore head from the weekend, I'll also keep across #bbcfootball in case you fancy a natter on there.

    Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Post update

    All the adjectives and superlatives in the world couldn't sum up what a weekend of sport we've just witnessed.

    Luckily for you, I'll be rounding up the best of the action over the last two days.

    Imagine not liking sport. IMAGINE.

  17. Post update

    The last 48 hours have given us some spectacular scenes for numerous reasons.

    Shocking defeats.

    Heartbreak in America.

    And THAT victory parade.

    It's been memorable!

    Liverpool parade
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Tottenham
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Serena Williams
    Copyright: Getty Images
