Reaction to a sensational weekend of sport
Summary
- Jurgen Klopp ends trophy drought with Champions League victory over Spurs
- More than 750,000 Reds fans line the streets of Liverpool for victory parade
- Huge underdog Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Anthony Joshua in heavyweight world-title bout
- Konta through to French Open quarters; Serena Williams suffers shock third round defeat
By Laura Savvas
England Lionesses: Laura Bassett announces retirement
Former England defender Laura Bassett, who made 61 appearances for her country, has announced her retirement.
The 35-year-old played for a number of Women's Super League clubs, including Birmingham City and Chelsea.
Bassett began her career at Coventry in 2000 and most recently played for W-League's Canberra United in early 2018.
"It has been a privilege to play a tiny part in Lioness history and to have experienced the progression of women's football in England," she said.
Read more here.
Joshua on 'minor setback' of defeat
Anthony Joshua suffers sensational defeat in US debut
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport at Madison Square Garden
Anthony Joshua vowed to "get the belts back" after calling his sensational heavyweight world-title defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr a "minor setback".
Joshua, 29, was floored four times as Ruiz defied underdog status to win in seven rounds and deliver a true shock to the sport at Madison Square Garden.
He said: "It's a test of character. I'll see what is next and move on."
Promoter Eddie Hearn said a rematch is a "must win" because Joshua's options will be "nothing after that".
A rematch clause was part of the contract and Hearn said he expected it to take place "in England in November or December". Ruiz himself says he will take the contest at any time.
More here.
What a birthday present!
Lift off for Liverpool; crossroads for Spurs
Liverpool win the Champions League
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
As Liverpool and Tottenham's supporters made their way out of Madrid at dawn on Sunday, the emotions were as contrasting as they had been hours earlier at the vast Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
Liverpool's followers were jaded but exultant at Barajas Airport after a 2-0 win that made the club kings of Europe for the sixth time, while the Spurs fans reflected on an historic first Champions League final appearance that ended in bitter disappointment.
When the celebrations subside, which may take a while, and the hurt eases, this night of searing heat on the outskirts of Spain's capital will provide a defining moment for Liverpool and Spurs.
More here.
'Liverpool want to tie down Klopp'
Okay so Liverpool winning their sixth Champions League is obviously a huge story.
But, and don't @ me Liverpool fans, I don't think I can really believe that Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. Madness.
So, with that in mind, for today's get involved, I want to know:
Where does AJ's defeat rank in the biggest sporting shocks of all time?
What is the most memorable sporting shock you remember?
Were you in the crowd of one of sport's historic defeats/wins?
