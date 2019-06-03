Reaction to a sensational weekend of sport

Former England defender Laura Bassett, who made 61 appearances for her country, has announced her retirement.

The 35-year-old played for a number of Women's Super League clubs, including Birmingham City and Chelsea.

Bassett began her career at Coventry in 2000 and most recently played for W-League's Canberra United in early 2018.

"It has been a privilege to play a tiny part in Lioness history and to have experienced the progression of women's football in England," she said.

Read more here.