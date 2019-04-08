Live
FA Cup & Premier League reaction
Summary
- Watford win FA Cup semi-final thriller against Wolves in extra time
- Arsenal lose at Everton in race for Premier league top four
- Chelsea can go third with victory over West Ham on Monday evening
'What a win for Watford'
Watford 3-2 Wolves
If you weren't watching on Sunday and are wondering just what I'm going on about have a watch of this.
You will not be disappointed.
Standard FA Cup.....
Watford 3-2 Wolves
It was quite a game wasn't it on Sunday? Five goals, extra-time, a couple of sensational efforts and a fabulous fight back. Standard FA Cup really.
But come on who fancied Watford when Wolves went 2-0 up? Not me. I'll be honest.
But it was stunning comeback from the Hornets with Gerard Deulofeu reprising the role of FA Cup super-sub to perfection.
Good morning
I guess this is how it feels to reach an FA Cup final.
Must feel great to be associated to Watford this morning eh.