FA Cup & Premier League reaction

It was quite a game wasn't it on Sunday? Five goals, extra-time, a couple of sensational efforts and a fabulous fight back. Standard FA Cup really.

But come on who fancied Watford when Wolves went 2-0 up? Not me. I'll be honest.

But it was stunning comeback from the Hornets with Gerard Deulofeu reprising the role of FA Cup super-sub to perfection.