Reaction as Man City regain Premier League top spot

Nice to see a couple of decent young English prospects starting in the Premier League last night.

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have long been touted as potential stars.

They played against each other in the FA Youth Cup final in 2017 and were teammates when England won the Under-17 World Cup the same year.

But which other young layers at your club are emerging as stars. And who do you think are football's ones to watch? Hit me.