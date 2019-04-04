Reaction as Man City regain Premier League top spot

If you're a Manchester United fan what is the lesser of two evils? Liverpool possibly winning the league or Manchester City possibly winning a quadruple?
Quadruple on the cards...?
Man City 2-0 Cardiff
Right so back to Manchester City.
They've got some big games coming up but an unprecedented quadruple is well and truly on now isn't it?
Top of the Premier League with 6 games to go - Pep Guardiola's side face Tottenham in the Champions League in their first leg of their quarter-final tie on 9 April (20:00 BST)
Oh and they are heading to Wembley for the fourth time this season this weekend to face Brighton (17:30 BST, live on BBC One), having won on all three previous visits - the Community Shield, Spurs in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup final.
Always helps when Kevin de Bruyne is running into a bit of form as well.
The Daily Star
Never mind the back page the Daily Star go with something a bit different on their front page.
Nice to see a couple of decent young English prospects starting in the Premier League last night.
Manchester City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have long been touted as potential stars.
They played against each other in the FA Youth Cup final in 2017 and were teammates when England won the Under-17 World Cup the same year.
But which other young layers at your club are emerging as stars. And who do you think are football's ones to watch? Hit me.
Chelsea 3-0 Brighton
Not a good night for Brighton whose first FA Cup semi-final in 36 years is against Manchester City on Saturday (17:30 BST).
Just a reminder you can watch that one live on BBC One.
There is also full commentary on the other tie between Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (16:00) on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Both semi-finals will be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties used to decide who reaches the 18 May final.
Chelsea 3-0 Brighton
Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in nine goals in his nine starts for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring four and assisting five.
Not a bad ratio that. Though my colleague Emlyn Begley didn't have him down as mom last night in the Blues 3-0 win over Brighton.
Read all about that game here.
Last night was also quite a good one for this young man.
Can't think of too many players who have started for their country before starting a league game for their club.
United clear out?
Talking of Manchester United, it sounds like there could be summer exodus at Old Trafford perhaps.
United could let as many as six players leave this summer as they prepare to back new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market.
However, their plans are complicated by uncertainty over the futures of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez.
Just have a read of this.
By the way.....
Never mind the back page the Daily Star go with something a bit different on their front page.
Congratulations Harry.
The Guardian
The Guardian follow a similar theme
The Times
Son's happy homecoming
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph pay particular attention to Tottenham's welcome home party.
City stroll to the top
Daily Mirror
Nice little split on the back page of the Daily Mirror today.
Before we get into all that though let's have a look at the national newspaper back pages.....
'We are top of the league'
Man City 2-0 Cardiff
It's an old chant but 'we are top of the league' came out at the Etihad last night, as Manchester City moved back on to the top of the tree again with a 2-0 win over Cardiff.
You can read the report on that one here.
The elation wasn't exactly confined to the stands either....
Good morning
Good morning. Well what another great night of Premier League football.
The title race is having more ups and downs than the Big Dipper at Blackpool.
Then again it also probably helps when Manchester City and Liverpool play on alternate days!